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    Memorial Day 2026 at the Florence American Cemetery

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    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Menke 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Mediterranean Post 8862 Veterans of Foreign Wars - Vicenza chapter attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Florence American Ceremony on May 25, 2026, in Florence, Italy. The Italian Military hosts the event every year to highlight the alliance between the Italian Military and the United States Army to enhance our interoperability to protect national interests abroad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008896
    VIRIN: 260525-A-ED112-3936
    Filename: DOD_111742016
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FLORENCE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2026 at the Florence American Cemetery, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VFW
    USAG Italy
    Florence American Cemetary and Memorial
    Florence American Cementary

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