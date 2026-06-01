The Mediterranean Post 8862 Veterans of Foreign Wars - Vicenza chapter attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Florence American Ceremony on May 25, 2026, in Florence, Italy. The Italian Military hosts the event every year to highlight the alliance between the Italian Military and the United States Army to enhance our interoperability to protect national interests abroad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke.)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008896
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-ED112-3936
|Filename:
|DOD_111742016
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FLORENCE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2026 at the Florence American Cemetery, by SGT Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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