Memorial Day 2026 at the Florence American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Mediterranean Post 8862 Veterans of Foreign Wars - Vicenza chapter attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Florence American Ceremony on May 25, 2026, in Florence, Italy. The Italian Military hosts the event every year to highlight the alliance between the Italian Military and the United States Army to enhance our interoperability to protect national interests abroad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gregory Menke.)