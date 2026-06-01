Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer, the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, explain how a warrior athlete mindset is a key component of future warfighting during an interview at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. Supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008895
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-FI370-6060
|Filename:
|DOD_111742011
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Athletes H2F Symposium 2026, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.