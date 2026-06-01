USAG-Italy DES Integrated Emergency Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008879" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Army Garrison-Italy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) conducts an integrated emergency exercise where first responders respond to a natural disaster, mass casualty event on April 29, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The exercise was designed to test emergency response and triage procedures during a national disaster. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)