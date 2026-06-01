USAG-Italy DES Integrated Emergency Exercise

The United States Army Garrison-Italy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) conducts an integrated emergency exercise where first responders respond to a natural disaster, mass casualty event on April 29, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The exercise was designed to test emergency response and triage procedures during a national disaster. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008879
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FG870-5718
|Filename:
|DOD_111741836
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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