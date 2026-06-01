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    USAG-Italy Integrated Emergency Exercise

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The United States Army Garrison-Italy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) conducts an integrated emergency exercise where first responders respond to a natural disaster, mass casualty event on April 29, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The exercise was designed to test emergency response and triage procedures during a national disaster. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008878
    VIRIN: 260602-A-FG870-5448
    Filename: DOD_111741828
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG-Italy Integrated Emergency Exercise, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    first responders
    DES
    Caserma Ederle
    USAG - Italy

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