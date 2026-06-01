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    529th Military Police Company Illegal Parking announcement

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    ITALY

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company stationed in Caserma Ederle, Italy speak about the risks of illegal parking while in Europe, May 29, 2026. Parking tickets and citations pose a risk to Soldier and unit readiness; these announcements make sure Soldiers are following the rules and stay informed. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 07:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1008877
    VIRIN: 260529-A-JH229-8670
    Filename: DOD_111741813
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 529th Military Police Company Illegal Parking announcement, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    529th Military Police Company
    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Del Din
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

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