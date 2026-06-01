529th Military Police Company Illegal Parking announcement

Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company stationed in Caserma Ederle, Italy speak about the risks of illegal parking while in Europe, May 29, 2026. Parking tickets and citations pose a risk to Soldier and unit readiness; these announcements make sure Soldiers are following the rules and stay informed. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 07:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1008877
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-JH229-8670
|Filename:
|DOD_111741813
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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