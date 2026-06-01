529th Military Police Company Illegal Parking announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008877" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company stationed in Caserma Ederle, Italy speak about the risks of illegal parking while in Europe, May 29, 2026. Parking tickets and citations pose a risk to Soldier and unit readiness; these announcements make sure Soldiers are following the rules and stay informed. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)