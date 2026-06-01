2026 European-African Military Nursing Exchange Mission Minute

U.S. military medical professionals participate in the 2026 European African Military Nursing Exchange at Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, May 19 to 22, 2026. The event brings together military nurses and medical leaders from Europe, Africa, the United States, and partner nations to strengthen collaboration and interoperability across the military healthcare enterprise. This year’s theme, Excellence in Care, Advancing Readiness through Innovation, highlights the importance of evidence-based practice, resilience, forensic nursing, and trauma-focused training to enhance operational readiness. Participants engage in strategic, operational, and clinical discussions designed to improve adaptability, quality of care, and multinational medical cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 07:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008876
|VIRIN:
|260522-A-MQ729-3596
|Filename:
|DOD_111741812
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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