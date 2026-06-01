C-130H A Final Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

C-130H3 Hercules operating in the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility and in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The deployment of these aircraft assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marks a historic milestone: the final deployment of the H3 model for the 133rd Airlift Wing.



For three decades, this airframe has been the backbone of the United States Air Force tactical airlift mission, carrying cargo and personnel, getting the job done when called on. As the service prepares to modernize our fleet to the C-130J Super Hercules over the next few years, these aircraft's final flights serve as a tribute to the generations who flew, maintained, and supported the U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules.