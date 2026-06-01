(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H A Final Ride

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    05.18.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    C-130H3 Hercules operating in the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility and in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The deployment of these aircraft assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marks a historic milestone: the final deployment of the H3 model for the 133rd Airlift Wing.

    For three decades, this airframe has been the backbone of the United States Air Force tactical airlift mission, carrying cargo and personnel, getting the job done when called on. As the service prepares to modernize our fleet to the C-130J Super Hercules over the next few years, these aircraft's final flights serve as a tribute to the generations who flew, maintained, and supported the U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 05:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008871
    VIRIN: 260519-F-QZ836-2100
    Filename: DOD_111741733
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H A Final Ride, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    75th Air Expeditionary Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video