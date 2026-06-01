C-130H3 Hercules operating in the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility and in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. The deployment of these aircraft assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron marks a historic milestone: the final deployment of the H3 model for the 133rd Airlift Wing.
For three decades, this airframe has been the backbone of the United States Air Force tactical airlift mission, carrying cargo and personnel, getting the job done when called on. As the service prepares to modernize our fleet to the C-130J Super Hercules over the next few years, these aircraft's final flights serve as a tribute to the generations who flew, maintained, and supported the U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008871
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-QZ836-2100
|Filename:
|DOD_111741733
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130H A Final Ride, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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