Retired U.S. Air Force Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airlift Squadron rigging worker supervisor, demonstrates his resilience by keeping the 37th AS mission ready at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. The 37th AS conducts combat airlifts, airdrops of personnel, cargo and aeromedical evacuations. Garcia single-handledly kept the 37th training status mission ready while his Airmen were temporarily deployed. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008869
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-OC855-2510
|Filename:
|DOD_111741654
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th LRS Aerial civilian keeps training alive for the 37th AS, by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.