86th LRS Aerial civilian keeps training alive for the 37th AS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Air Force Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airlift Squadron rigging worker supervisor, demonstrates his resilience by keeping the 37th AS mission ready at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. The 37th AS conducts combat airlifts, airdrops of personnel, cargo and aeromedical evacuations. Garcia single-handledly kept the 37th training status mission ready while his Airmen were temporarily deployed. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)