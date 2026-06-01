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    86th LRS Aerial civilian keeps training alive for the 37th AS

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Charlie Garcia, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airlift Squadron rigging worker supervisor, demonstrates his resilience by keeping the 37th AS mission ready at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. The 37th AS conducts combat airlifts, airdrops of personnel, cargo and aeromedical evacuations. Garcia single-handledly kept the 37th training status mission ready while his Airmen were temporarily deployed. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Paden Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 01:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008869
    VIRIN: 260521-F-OC855-2510
    Filename: DOD_111741654
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 86th LRS Aerial civilian keeps training alive for the 37th AS, by A1C Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parachute Riggers
    86th Airlift Wing
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Airmen
    civilian
    Resilient & Ready

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