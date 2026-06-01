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    B-Roll: 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen, Sgt. Atticus Martinez and Cpl. Anita Ramos

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the outgoing commanding general, to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, the incoming commanding general. Savage is a native of California. Priddy is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Ramos and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 23:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008860
    VIRIN: 260529-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_111741508
    Length: 01:21:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony, by LCpl Diego Berumen, Sgt Atticus Martinez and Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Change of Command
    Commanding General

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