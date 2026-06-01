U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the outgoing commanding general, to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, the incoming commanding general. Savage is a native of California. Priddy is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Ramos and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 23:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008860
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111741508
|Length:
|01:21:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony, by LCpl Diego Berumen, Sgt Atticus Martinez and Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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