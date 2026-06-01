B-Roll: 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 29, 2026. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, the outgoing commanding general, to Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, the incoming commanding general. Savage is a native of California. Priddy is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez, Cpl. Ramos and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)