(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day 1 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition (REEL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps hosts the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, bringing together IIIAC and Fort Hood's top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of rigorous events, Fort Hood, TX, June 1, 2026. On Day 1 of the competition, Soldiers took an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, endured the Water Confidence Course, and tested their knowledge during Weapons Lane. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Music permissions via Envato.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 21:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008854
    VIRIN: 260601-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111741432
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 1 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition (REEL), by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7MPAD
    IIICORPS
    PhantomLethal
    Army
    Fort Hood
    USAWHC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video