III Armored Corps hosts the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, bringing together IIIAC and Fort Hood's top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of rigorous events, Fort Hood, TX, June 1, 2026. On Day 1 of the competition, Soldiers took an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, endured the Water Confidence Course, and tested their knowledge during Weapons Lane. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
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|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 21:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008854
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-JW284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111741432
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 1 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition (REEL), by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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