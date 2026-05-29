In this this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Marines conduct live fires training, U.S. Soldiers train with partner forces and U.S. Navy conduct dive and salvage operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008849
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-IF094-7037
|Filename:
|DOD_111741319
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 29, 2026, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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