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    Pacific in 60: May 29, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: U.S. Marines conduct live fires training, U.S. Soldiers train with partner forces and U.S. Navy conduct dive and salvage operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008849
    VIRIN: 260528-A-IF094-7037
    Filename: DOD_111741319
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: May 29, 2026, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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