(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAC Talks EP18: Sustainment Rehearsal “A Way” (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Eric Shockley, Senior Tactical Sustainment Trainer, talks about "A Way" to conduct a Brigade level Sustainment Rehearsal and how it is relevant to similar rehearsals from the Battalion level and up to the Division level. He discusses ways to brief during a rehearsal and gives examples and mock vignettes that provide important things to rehearse.

    References:

    FM 3-96, Brigade Combat Team (January 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf

    FM 6-0, Commander and Staff Organization and Operations (May 2022) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35404-FM_6-0-000-WEB-1.pdf

    C.A.L.L., Commander and Staff guide to Rehearsals, A No-Fail Approach, No 19-18 (July 2019) - https://safe.menlosecurity.com/doc/docview/viewer/docNF9C8D8E2E9A5e21e87c5e4219bc855a7982352a1632270a084c8cc7771868d7dce10beb44529

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 18:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008844
    VIRIN: 260211-A-WS004-3034
    Filename: DOD_111741224
    Length: 00:11:13
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAC Talks EP18: Sustainment Rehearsal “A Way” (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LeadTrainWin, Army Readiness, Best Practices, Sustainment Rehearsal, NTC Warrior Chronicles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video