TAC Talks EP18: Sustainment Rehearsal “A Way” (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).



In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Eric Shockley, Senior Tactical Sustainment Trainer, talks about "A Way" to conduct a Brigade level Sustainment Rehearsal and how it is relevant to similar rehearsals from the Battalion level and up to the Division level. He discusses ways to brief during a rehearsal and gives examples and mock vignettes that provide important things to rehearse.



References:



FM 3-96, Brigade Combat Team (January 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf



FM 6-0, Commander and Staff Organization and Operations (May 2022) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35404-FM_6-0-000-WEB-1.pdf



C.A.L.L., Commander and Staff guide to Rehearsals, A No-Fail Approach, No 19-18 (July 2019) - https://safe.menlosecurity.com/doc/docview/viewer/docNF9C8D8E2E9A5e21e87c5e4219bc855a7982352a1632270a084c8cc7771868d7dce10beb44529



To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.



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Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts