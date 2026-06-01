Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Eric Shockley, Senior Tactical Sustainment Trainer, talks about "A Way" to conduct a Brigade level Sustainment Rehearsal and how it is relevant to similar rehearsals from the Battalion level and up to the Division level. He discusses ways to brief during a rehearsal and gives examples and mock vignettes that provide important things to rehearse.
References:
FM 3-96, Brigade Combat Team (January 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf
FM 6-0, Commander and Staff Organization and Operations (May 2022) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35404-FM_6-0-000-WEB-1.pdf
C.A.L.L., Commander and Staff guide to Rehearsals, A No-Fail Approach, No 19-18 (July 2019) - https://safe.menlosecurity.com/doc/docview/viewer/docNF9C8D8E2E9A5e21e87c5e4219bc855a7982352a1632270a084c8cc7771868d7dce10beb44529
To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.
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Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 18:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008844
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-WS004-3034
|Filename:
|DOD_111741224
|Length:
|00:11:13
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAC Talks EP18: Sustainment Rehearsal “A Way” (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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