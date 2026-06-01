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    TAC Talks EP17: Nothing at Rest- Combined Arms Operations (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Duke Reim, Senior Trainer, talks about Combined Arms Operations tactics, techniques and procedures about leaving “Nothing at Rest”. He gives the rotational unit a starting point to help generate discussions and ensure they leave Nothing at rest to defeat our adversaries. Topics covered are how to synchronize across warfighting; running estimates and reporting; command posts; and best practices for battlefield circulation.

    References:

    ADP 6-0, Mission Command, Command and Control of Army Forces (July 2019) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34403-ADP_6-0-000-WEB-3.pdf

    ATP 6-0.5, Command Post Organization and Operations (March 2017) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ATP%206-0_5%20(final).pdf

    ATP 2-01, Collection Management, CUI (August 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1023381 (CAC Required)

    ATP 2-01.3, Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment (March 2019 w/ change May 2025) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN43736-ATP_2-01.3-003-WEB-7.pdf

    FM 3-0, Operations (March 2025) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN43326-FM_3-0-000-WEB-1.pdf

    FM 3-96, Brigade Combat Teams (January 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 18:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008842
    VIRIN: 251117-A-WS004-1284
    Filename: DOD_111741198
    Length: 00:13:43
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, TAC Talks EP17: Nothing at Rest- Combined Arms Operations (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LeadTrainWin, Army Readiness, Best Practices, LessonsLearned, CombinedArms, NTC Warrior Chronicles

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