TAC Talks EP17: Nothing at Rest- Combined Arms Operations (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Operations Group TAC Talks, part of NTC Warrior Chronicles, is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, Lt. Col. Duke Reim, Senior Trainer, talks about Combined Arms Operations tactics, techniques and procedures about leaving “Nothing at Rest”. He gives the rotational unit a starting point to help generate discussions and ensure they leave Nothing at rest to defeat our adversaries. Topics covered are how to synchronize across warfighting; running estimates and reporting; command posts; and best practices for battlefield circulation.
References:
ADP 6-0, Mission Command, Command and Control of Army Forces (July 2019) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34403-ADP_6-0-000-WEB-3.pdf
ATP 6-0.5, Command Post Organization and Operations (March 2017) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ATP%206-0_5%20(final).pdf
ATP 2-01, Collection Management, CUI (August 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/Details.aspx?PUB_ID=1023381 (CAC Required)
ATP 2-01.3, Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment (March 2019 w/ change May 2025) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN43736-ATP_2-01.3-003-WEB-7.pdf
FM 3-0, Operations (March 2025) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN43326-FM_3-0-000-WEB-1.pdf
FM 3-96, Brigade Combat Teams (January 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf
To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.
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Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 18:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008842
|VIRIN:
|251117-A-WS004-1284
|Filename:
|DOD_111741198
|Length:
|00:13:43
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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