Marines Celebrate Sail 250 in New Orleans

U.S. service members and international partners port in New Orleans to celebrate Sail 250 New Orleans, May 27-June 1, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008841
|VIRIN:
|260701-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111741186
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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