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    B-Roll: Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles’s Retirement Ceremony

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles IV, the operations officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, retires with Marines, family, and friends in attendance at MCAS Miramar, California, May 8, 2026. Oles retired after 22 years of honorable and dedicated service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008840
    VIRIN: 260508-M-QW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111741140
    Length: 01:10:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-Roll: Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles’s Retirement Ceremony, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    ceremony
    Marines
    retirement

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