B-Roll: Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles’s Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles IV, the operations officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, retires with Marines, family, and friends in attendance at MCAS Miramar, California, May 8, 2026. Oles retired after 22 years of honorable and dedicated service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008840
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111741140
|Length:
|01:10:54
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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