B-Roll: Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles’s Retirement Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles IV, the operations officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, retires with Marines, family, and friends in attendance at MCAS Miramar, California, May 8, 2026. Oles retired after 22 years of honorable and dedicated service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)