SOCIAL: Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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On D-Day, June 6, 1944, soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) jumped and landed by glider into Normandy ahead of the beach landings, moving behind German lines near Utah Beach to help make the Allied invasion possible.



Eighty-two years later, Screaming Eagles returned to Normandy to honor the service and sacrifice of those who fought there and to carry their legacy forward.



For Staff Sgt. Calvin Pannemann, Sgt. David Metzler and Spc. Benito Johnson, the visit was deeply personal. Pannemann reflected on his grandfather, Raymond Pannemann, who served in World War II with the 3rd Infantry Division and later learned he served under Audie Murphy. Metzler honored his great-grandfather, Jack Callow, who served in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Currituck in the Pacific. Johnson remembered his grandfather, Marine Purple Heart recipient Francis McGuire, whose service and sacrifice continue to shape how he views the World War II generation.



Standing on the hallowed ground of Normandy, the soldiers said the anniversary was a powerful reminder that D-Day is not only history, but a legacy carried forward by today’s soldiers.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)