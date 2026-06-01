Air demonstration supports NSF and GOE Week at Maxwell Air Force Base

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B-ROLL: Air demonstration and static aircraft displays during National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles Week



Members of the public and distinguished visitors view static aircraft displays and watch an air demonstration on the flight line during National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles Week at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The event provided attendees an opportunity to interact with aircrew members, explore aircraft displays and observe Air Force capabilities firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)



Shot List:

1. Various static aircraft displays on the flight line

2. Attendees walking among aircraft displays

3. Attendees interacting with aircraft and aircrew

4. Wide shots of spectators seated in bleachers

5. Spectators watching air demonstration

6. Various aircraft performing aerial maneuvers

7. Crowd reactions during air demonstration

8. Wide shots of flight line activity

9. Attendees viewing aircraft displays

10. Closing wide shots of aircraft and spectators