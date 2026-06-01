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    Air demonstration supports NSF and GOE Week at Maxwell Air Force Base

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    B-ROLL: Air demonstration and static aircraft displays during National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles Week

    Members of the public and distinguished visitors view static aircraft displays and watch an air demonstration on the flight line during National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles Week at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The event provided attendees an opportunity to interact with aircrew members, explore aircraft displays and observe Air Force capabilities firsthand. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)

    Shot List:
    1. Various static aircraft displays on the flight line
    2. Attendees walking among aircraft displays
    3. Attendees interacting with aircraft and aircrew
    4. Wide shots of spectators seated in bleachers
    5. Spectators watching air demonstration
    6. Various aircraft performing aerial maneuvers
    7. Crowd reactions during air demonstration
    8. Wide shots of flight line activity
    9. Attendees viewing aircraft displays
    10. Closing wide shots of aircraft and spectators

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008838
    VIRIN: 260506-F-IW492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111741087
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Air demonstration supports NSF and GOE Week at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SSgt Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NSF
    Air University
    Air Demo
    GOE

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