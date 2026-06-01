NNSY Holds Historic Dry Dock 3 Modernization Groundbreaking May 21

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a groundbreaking May 21 for the modernization of its historic Dry Dock 3.
Frequently home to submarines undergoing overhaul, Dry Dock 3 will now receive its own top-to-bottom refurbishment to include replacing the floor and walls; rebuilding caisson seats with deep foundations to provide watertight integrity; installing a new pump well system; replacing and rerouting utilities to improve access; and replacing surrounding crane rail systems supporting dock services.
As part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) under Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), this $442 million project will ensure NNSY’s maintenance capabilities and quality of service on Virginia-class submarines and future platforms.
Check out this highlight video of the ceremony, featuring Captain David Matvay, Program Manager for Program Management Office (PMO)-555 and NNSY Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh.
See the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566239/norfolk-naval-shipyard-breaks-ground-modernization-dry-dock-3
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008825
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-SY577-7500
|Filename:
|DOD_111740750
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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