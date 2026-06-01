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    NNSY Holds Historic Dry Dock 3 Modernization Groundbreaking May 21

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a groundbreaking May 21 for the modernization of its historic Dry Dock 3.

    Frequently home to submarines undergoing overhaul, Dry Dock 3 will now receive its own top-to-bottom refurbishment to include replacing the floor and walls; rebuilding caisson seats with deep foundations to provide watertight integrity; installing a new pump well system; replacing and rerouting utilities to improve access; and replacing surrounding crane rail systems supporting dock services.

    As part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) under Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), this $442 million project will ensure NNSY’s maintenance capabilities and quality of service on Virginia-class submarines and future platforms.

    Check out this highlight video of the ceremony, featuring Captain David Matvay, Program Manager for Program Management Office (PMO)-555 and NNSY Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh.

    See the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566239/norfolk-naval-shipyard-breaks-ground-modernization-dry-dock-3

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008825
    VIRIN: 260521-N-SY577-7500
    Filename: DOD_111740750
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, NNSY Holds Historic Dry Dock 3 Modernization Groundbreaking May 21, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    SIOP
    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program

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