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    INTERVIEWS: Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties

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    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    05.31.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    On D-Day, June 6, 1944, soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) jumped and landed by glider into Normandy ahead of the beach landings, moving behind German lines near Utah Beach to help make the Allied invasion possible.

    Eighty-two years after D-Day, Screaming Eagles returned to Normandy to honor the legacy of the Soldiers who jumped and landed by glider behind German lines near Utah Beach on June 6, 1944, helping make the Allied invasion possible.

    For Staff Sgt. Calvin Pannemann, Sgt. David Metzler and Spc. Benito Johnson, the visit was deeply personal. Pannemann reflected on his grandfather, Raymond Pannemann, who served in World War II with the 3rd Infantry Division and later learned he served under Audie Murphy. Metzler honored his great-grandfather, Jack Callow, who served in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Currituck in the Pacific. Johnson remembered his grandfather, Marine Purple Heart recipient Francis McGuire, whose service and sacrifice continue to shape how he views the World War II generation.

    Standing on the hallowed ground of Normandy, the soldiers said the anniversary was a powerful reminder that D-Day is not only history, but a legacy carried forward by today’s soldiers.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 16:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008821
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XY121-4656
    Filename: DOD_111740688
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, INTERVIEWS: Screaming Eagles honor D-Day legacy through family ties, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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