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    HMH-461 conducts vehicle embarkation training with the CH-53K King Stallion

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Pfc. Keani Guthmueller 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct embarkation training at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, May 28, 2026. Embarkation training enhances HMH-461’s ability to rapidly transport personnel, equipment and supplies in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Keani Guthmueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008820
    VIRIN: 260528-M-GV536-1001
    Filename: DOD_111740681
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, HMH-461 conducts vehicle embarkation training with the CH-53K King Stallion, by PFC Keani Guthmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2nd MAW, USMC News, HMH-461, CH-53K, NewRiver, Training

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