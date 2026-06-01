U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct embarkation training at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, May 28, 2026. Embarkation training enhances HMH-461’s ability to rapidly transport personnel, equipment and supplies in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Keani Guthmueller)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008820
|VIRIN:
|260528-M-GV536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111740681
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMH-461 conducts vehicle embarkation training with the CH-53K King Stallion, by PFC Keani Guthmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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