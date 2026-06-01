Memorial Day 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Memorial Day, we honor and remember the service members who gave their lives in defense of our nation.



Their selfless service helped preserve the freedoms we hold dear and continues to inspire the next generation of Soldiers, civilians, and leaders committed to defending our nation.