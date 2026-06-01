(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Immanuel Christian School Visits Biggs Park for Educational Field Trip on Fort Bliss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Students from Immanuel Christian School visited Biggs Park on Fort Bliss as part of an educational field trip designed to provide learning opportunities outside the traditional classroom setting.

    During the visit, Sara Hererra, a teacher at Immanuel Christian School, spoke to Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the importance of exploring new communities. Students also explored the park, participated in outdoor activities, and gained a greater appreciation for the recreational resources available on the installation. The field trip encouraged teamwork, curiosity, and hands-on learning while allowing students to experience one of Fort Bliss' premier community spaces.

    The event highlighted the continued partnership between Fort Bliss and local educational institutions, providing opportunities for students to engage with the community and create meaningful learning experiences.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008816
    VIRIN: 260520-A-PT036-2145
    PIN: 469875
    Filename: DOD_111740560
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immanuel Christian School Visits Biggs Park for Educational Field Trip on Fort Bliss, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video