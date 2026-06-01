Immanuel Christian School Visits Biggs Park for Educational Field Trip on Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from Immanuel Christian School visited Biggs Park on Fort Bliss as part of an educational field trip designed to provide learning opportunities outside the traditional classroom setting.



During the visit, Sara Hererra, a teacher at Immanuel Christian School, spoke to Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the importance of exploring new communities. Students also explored the park, participated in outdoor activities, and gained a greater appreciation for the recreational resources available on the installation. The field trip encouraged teamwork, curiosity, and hands-on learning while allowing students to experience one of Fort Bliss' premier community spaces.



The event highlighted the continued partnership between Fort Bliss and local educational institutions, providing opportunities for students to engage with the community and create meaningful learning experiences.