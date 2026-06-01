Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Final Week

70 junior officers from Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 participate in the culminating week of events which test their leadership, physical training and teamwork developed throughout the 15-week training program.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008812
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-EP681-8344
|Filename:
|DOD_111740470
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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