(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSYWAR Underground Podcast- Religious Factors in PSYWAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Prince Joshua Igbokwe and Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    The "PSYWAR Underground" podcast, hosted and produced by the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 29th, 2026. The episode analyzed the critical role religious factors play within psychological warfare, explaining how a deep understanding of spiritual and cultural dynamics is essential for effective target audience analysis and precision influence. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)

    During the broadcast, panel members discussed how religious beliefs drive narratives within the Information Environment and affect strategic operations across the spectrum of competition, crisis, and conflict.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008811
    VIRIN: 260429-A-VN154-1648
    Filename: DOD_111740467
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSYWAR Underground Podcast- Religious Factors in PSYWAR, by SPC Prince Joshua Igbokwe and SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSYWAR Underground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video