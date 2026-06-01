The "PSYWAR Underground" podcast, hosted and produced by the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 29th, 2026. The episode analyzed the critical role religious factors play within psychological warfare, explaining how a deep understanding of spiritual and cultural dynamics is essential for effective target audience analysis and precision influence. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil Mclean)
During the broadcast, panel members discussed how religious beliefs drive narratives within the Information Environment and affect strategic operations across the spectrum of competition, crisis, and conflict.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008809
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-JJ342-6256
|Filename:
|DOD_111740445
|Length:
|01:09:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSYWAR Underground Podcast- Religious Factors in PSYWAR, by SPC Roddie Arline, SPC Prince Joshua Igbokwe and SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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