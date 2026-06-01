157 Infantry Brigade Commander's Cup B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in a Commander’s Cup Mystery Event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 1, 2026. Teams representing each battalion competed in a series of physical and cognitive challenges, including sprints, hand-release push-ups, bear crawls, casualty care tasks, and a written test designed to build teamwork, foster esprit de corps, and strengthen readiness across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)