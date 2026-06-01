157 Infantry Brigade Commander's Cup

Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in a Commander’s Cup Mystery Event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 1, 2026. Teams representing each battalion competed in a series of physical and cognitive challenges, including sprints, hand-release push-ups, bear crawls, casualty care tasks, and a written test designed to build teamwork, foster esprit de corps, and strengthen readiness across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008801
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-FB640-8921
|Filename:
|DOD_111740310
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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