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    157 Infantry Brigade Commander's Cup

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Soldiers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade participate in a Commander’s Cup Mystery Event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 1, 2026. Teams representing each battalion competed in a series of physical and cognitive challenges, including sprints, hand-release push-ups, bear crawls, casualty care tasks, and a written test designed to build teamwork, foster esprit de corps, and strengthen readiness across the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 14:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008801
    VIRIN: 260115-A-FB640-8921
    Filename: DOD_111740310
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 157 Infantry Brigade Commander's Cup, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Commander's Cup
    PT
    157 Infantry Brigade
    vigilance and valor

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