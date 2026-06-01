Military Content Creator urges Soldiers to donate to AER

Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Vargas, @VivaLaVargas, shares with others on why it's so important to donate to Army Emergency Relief.
AER was established in 1942 to help Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families through short-term, financial hardships. It is the U.S. Army's Official nonprofit and since it does not receive federal funding, operates solely on the generosity of donors.
If you wish to donate, go to: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/donate
If you, or someone you know, needs assistance through AER and quality, go to: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/assistance
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 11:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1008774
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739738
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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