Military Content Creator urges Soldiers to donate to AER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Vargas, @VivaLaVargas, shares with others on why it's so important to donate to Army Emergency Relief.



AER was established in 1942 to help Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families through short-term, financial hardships. It is the U.S. Army's Official nonprofit and since it does not receive federal funding, operates solely on the generosity of donors.



If you wish to donate, go to: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/donate



If you, or someone you know, needs assistance through AER and quality, go to: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/assistance