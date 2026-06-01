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    Military Content Creator urges Soldiers to donate to AER

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan

    Army Emergency Relief

    Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Vargas, @VivaLaVargas, shares with others on why it's so important to donate to Army Emergency Relief.

    AER was established in 1942 to help Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their families through short-term, financial hardships. It is the U.S. Army's Official nonprofit and since it does not receive federal funding, operates solely on the generosity of donors.

    If you wish to donate, go to: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/donate

    If you, or someone you know, needs assistance through AER and quality, go to: www.ArmyEmergencyRelief.org/assistance

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:58
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1008774
    VIRIN: 260601-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739738
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Content Creator urges Soldiers to donate to AER, by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Emergency Relief, AER, Johnny Vargas, VivaLaVargas, Viva La Vargas

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