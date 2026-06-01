USTRANSCOM Directorates

U.S. Transportation Command is a unified, functional combatant command which provides support to the ten other U.S. combatant commands, the military services, defense agencies and other government organizations, conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. We conduct globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. (U.S. DOW Video by Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008766
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739652
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
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|0
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|0
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