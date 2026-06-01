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    USTRANSCOM Directorates

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    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    U.S. Transportation Command is a unified, functional combatant command which provides support to the ten other U.S. combatant commands, the military services, defense agencies and other government organizations, conducts globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. We conduct globally integrated mobility operations, leads the broader Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides enabling capabilities in order to project and sustain the Joint Force in support of national objectives. (U.S. DOW Video by Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008766
    VIRIN: 260429-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739652
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, USTRANSCOM Directorates, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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