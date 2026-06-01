2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008759" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete for the title of Medical Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, May 26, 2026. Competitors must demonstrate the attributes of being highly trained, disciplined and physically fit, embodying the standard of the Drill Sergeant Creed and setting the example for future Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Goad)