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    2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Alexander Goad, Melissa Hydrick and Airman 1st Class Kevin Jones

    502d Air Base Wing

    Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete for the title of Medical Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, May 26, 2026. Competitors must demonstrate the attributes of being highly trained, disciplined and physically fit, embodying the standard of the Drill Sergeant Creed and setting the example for future Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Goad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008759
    VIRIN: 260526-F-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739539
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Alexander Goad, Melissa Hydrick and A1C Kevin Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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