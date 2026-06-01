2026 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year

Drill sergeants with the 32nd Medical Brigade compete for the title of Medical Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, May 26, 2026. Competitors must demonstrate the attributes of being highly trained, disciplined and physically fit, embodying the standard of the Drill Sergeant Creed and setting the example for future Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Goad)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008759
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-GG507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739539
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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