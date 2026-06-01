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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

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    LA CHORRERA, PANAMA

    05.30.2026

    Video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian partners, come together for Tour Firmeza: del West, at Panama, La Chorrera, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008756
    VIRIN: 260530-A-LY455-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739492
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: LA CHORRERA, PA

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    This work, Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026, by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Tour Firmeza

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