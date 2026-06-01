Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

U.S. Service Members and Panamanian partners, come together for Tour Firmeza: del West, at Panama, La Chorrera, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008756
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-LY455-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739492
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|LA CHORRERA, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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