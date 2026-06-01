Mr. Dejuan Webb, U.S. Army Transportation Command exercise manager, speaks about exercise TRANSMAIRNER 26 while cargo is loaded front the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on May 13, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of USTRANSCOM exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 10:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008751
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-MV819-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111739455
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Distribution 26-4: ARTRANS Exercise manager: Mr. Dejuan Webb, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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