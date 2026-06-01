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    Turbo Distribution 26-4: ARTRANS Exercise manager: Mr. Dejuan Webb

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    PUERTO RICO

    05.13.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Mr. Dejuan Webb, U.S. Army Transportation Command exercise manager, speaks about exercise TRANSMAIRNER 26 while cargo is loaded front the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, at the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on May 13, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of USTRANSCOM exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008751
    VIRIN: 260513-F-MV819-2002
    Filename: DOD_111739455
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: PR

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    This work, Turbo Distribution 26-4: ARTRANS Exercise manager: Mr. Dejuan Webb, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    turbodistribution
    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    ARTRANS
    TRANSMARINER26

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