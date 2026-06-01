Turbo Distribution 26-4: Cargo loading onto MV Roy Benavidez Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cargo embarks onto the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, during exercise TRANSMARINER 26 at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 13, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)