Incirlik LTL Sports Day Soccer Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO members participate in the Larger Than Life Sports Day soccer game at Incirlik Air Base, May 21, 2026. The event boosted morale and provided an outlet for friendly competition between partner nations working alongside one another on base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Collin Wesson)