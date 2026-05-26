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    Incirlik LTL Sports Day Soccer Game

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    ADANA, TURKEY

    05.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Collin Wesson 

    AFN Incirlik

    NATO members participate in the Larger Than Life Sports Day soccer game at Incirlik Air Base, May 21, 2026. The event boosted morale and provided an outlet for friendly competition between partner nations working alongside one another on base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Collin Wesson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 06:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008728
    VIRIN: 260521-F-PM547-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739223
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ADANA, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Incirlik LTL Sports Day Soccer Game, by SrA Collin Wesson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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