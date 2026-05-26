Incirlik LTL Sports Day Soccer Game

NATO members participate in the Larger Than Life Sports Day soccer game at Incirlik Air Base, May 21, 2026. The event boosted morale and provided an outlet for friendly competition between partner nations working alongside one another on base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Collin Wesson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 06:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008728
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-PM547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739223
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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