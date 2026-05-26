Sail 250 New Orleans: Louisiana Seafood Cookoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008718" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members and civilian chefs compete at the seafood cookoff hosted by Sail250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)