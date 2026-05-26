Sail 250 New Orleans: Louisiana Seafood Cookoff

Service members and civilian chefs compete at the seafood cookoff hosted by Sail250 New Orleans, May 31, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation's freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008718
|VIRIN:
|260531-M-DI173-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111739132
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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