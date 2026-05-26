U.S. service members perform evening colors commemorating Sail 250 New Orleans at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, May 31, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008716
|VIRIN:
|290531-M-BV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739127
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Service Members Conduct Evening Colors at The Veterans Affairs Hospital, by LCpl Breysson Villacortacampos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.