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    Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Service Members Conduct Evening Colors at The Veterans Affairs Hospital

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. service members perform evening colors commemorating Sail 250 New Orleans at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, May 31, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008716
    VIRIN: 290531-M-BV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739127
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Service Members Conduct Evening Colors at The Veterans Affairs Hospital, by LCpl Breysson Villacortacampos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines
    America 250
    Sail250NOLA
    Sail 250
    Sail250NewOrleans
     Fleet Week NOLA 2026

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