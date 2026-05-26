video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008714" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With the support of the Japan Self Defense Force Carrier Airwing Five conducts Field Carrier Landing Practice on the island of Iwo To. This required routine training maintains readiness for pilots of fixed wing aircraft attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon).