With the support of the Japan Self Defense Force Carrier Airwing Five conducts Field Carrier Landing Practice on the island of Iwo To. This required routine training maintains readiness for pilots of fixed wing aircraft attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon).
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 22:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008714
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-NX635-5544
|Filename:
|DOD_111739118
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrier Airwing Five Conducts Field Carrier Landing Practice, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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