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    Carrier Airwing Five Conducts Field Carrier Landing Practice

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    JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    AFN Yokosuka

    With the support of the Japan Self Defense Force Carrier Airwing Five conducts Field Carrier Landing Practice on the island of Iwo To. This required routine training maintains readiness for pilots of fixed wing aircraft attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 22:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008714
    VIRIN: 260518-N-NX635-5544
    Filename: DOD_111739118
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

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    This work, Carrier Airwing Five Conducts Field Carrier Landing Practice, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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