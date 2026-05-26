Sail 250 New Orleans: Mayoral Reception

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speak during a mayoral reception at Gallier Hall as part of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008712
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-PK029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111739073
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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