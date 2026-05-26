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    Sail 250 New Orleans: Mayoral Reception

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Carlina Holland 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speak during a mayoral reception at Gallier Hall as part of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 29, 2026.  Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carlina Holland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008712
    VIRIN: 260529-M-PK029-1001
    Filename: DOD_111739073
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: Mayoral Reception, by Cpl Carlina Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sail250NewOrleans, Sail250NOLA, FWNOLA, NOLAFW, MeetTheFleet

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