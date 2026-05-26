(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFK Commander and United Nations Command Intern Korean War Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    Gen. Xavier Brunson, United States Forces Korea Commander and the United Nations Command interned Staff Sergeant André Datcharry and Volunteer Jacques Grisolet, May 27, 2026, at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, in Busan, South Korea

    Datcharry and Grisolet, two Frenchmen, who served with the French Battalion under United Nations Command during the Korean War were honored in a ceremony that reinforces the enduring partnership among France, the Republic of Korea, and the United Nations Command,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 01:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008709
    VIRIN: 260527-A-CD491-7116
    Filename: DOD_111739032
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Commander and United Nations Command Intern Korean War Veterans, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video