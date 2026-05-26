USFK Commander and United Nations Command Intern Korean War Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Xavier Brunson, United States Forces Korea Commander and the United Nations Command interned Staff Sergeant André Datcharry and Volunteer Jacques Grisolet, May 27, 2026, at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, in Busan, South Korea



Datcharry and Grisolet, two Frenchmen, who served with the French Battalion under United Nations Command during the Korean War were honored in a ceremony that reinforces the enduring partnership among France, the Republic of Korea, and the United Nations Command,