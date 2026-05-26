USFK Commander and United Nations Command Intern Korean War Veterans

Gen. Xavier Brunson, United States Forces Korea Commander and the United Nations Command interned Staff Sergeant André Datcharry and Volunteer Jacques Grisolet, May 27, 2026, at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, in Busan, South Korea
Datcharry and Grisolet, two Frenchmen, who served with the French Battalion under United Nations Command during the Korean War were honored in a ceremony that reinforces the enduring partnership among France, the Republic of Korea, and the United Nations Command,
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 01:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008709
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-CD491-7116
|Filename:
|DOD_111739032
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
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