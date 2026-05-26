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    SOCIAL: Retired Gen. Richard Cody reflects on 101st Airborne Division legacy

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Retired Gen. Richard A. Cody speaks about the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Cody, who led Task Force Normandy as a lieutenant colonel during Operation Desert Storm, reflected on the division’s connection to generations of Screaming Eagles who served in Normandy, Bastogne, Vietnam and beyond.

    “The Screaming Eagle isn’t just a patch; it’s a link to those who fought in Normandy, Bastogne and Vietnam,” Cody said.

    Cody later served as the 31st vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army from June 24, 2004, to July 31, 2008, and retired Aug. 1, 2008. The 101st Airborne Division story is still being written.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008699
    VIRIN: 260320-A-KQ181-4077
    Filename: DOD_111738784
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, SOCIAL: Retired Gen. Richard Cody reflects on 101st Airborne Division legacy, by SFC Joshua Joyner and CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    WWII
    101st Airborne Division

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