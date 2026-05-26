SOCIAL: Retired Gen. Richard Cody reflects on 101st Airborne Division legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Gen. Richard A. Cody speaks about the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Cody, who led Task Force Normandy as a lieutenant colonel during Operation Desert Storm, reflected on the division’s connection to generations of Screaming Eagles who served in Normandy, Bastogne, Vietnam and beyond.



“The Screaming Eagle isn’t just a patch; it’s a link to those who fought in Normandy, Bastogne and Vietnam,” Cody said.



Cody later served as the 31st vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army from June 24, 2004, to July 31, 2008, and retired Aug. 1, 2008. The 101st Airborne Division story is still being written.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)