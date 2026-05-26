Retired Gen. Richard A. Cody speaks about the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Cody, who led Task Force Normandy as a lieutenant colonel during Operation Desert Storm, reflected on the division’s connection to generations of Screaming Eagles who served in Normandy, Bastogne, Vietnam and beyond.
“The Screaming Eagle isn’t just a patch; it’s a link to those who fought in Normandy, Bastogne and Vietnam,” Cody said.
Cody later served as the 31st vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army from June 24, 2004, to July 31, 2008, and retired Aug. 1, 2008. The 101st Airborne Division story is still being written.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008699
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-KQ181-4077
|Filename:
|DOD_111738784
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SOCIAL: Retired Gen. Richard Cody reflects on 101st Airborne Division legacy, by SFC Joshua Joyner and CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.