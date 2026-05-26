U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly on a C-130J Hercules from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Normandy, France, May 30, 2026, ahead of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.
On June 6, 1944, U.S. forces and Allied partners participated in the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history. The assault led to the liberation of France from Nazi Germany and contributed to the eventual defeat of the Nazis. By the end of the D-Day invasion, more than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or wounded.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008698
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-XY121-9966
|Filename:
|DOD_111738783
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CHERBOURG, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL: Screaming Eagles fly to Normandy ahead of D-Day 82 anniversary, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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