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    BROLL: Screaming Eagles fly to Normandy ahead of D-Day 82 anniversary

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    CHERBOURG, FRANCE

    05.30.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly on a C-130J Hercules from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Normandy, France, May 30, 2026, ahead of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

    On June 6, 1944, U.S. forces and Allied partners participated in the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history. The assault led to the liberation of France from Nazi Germany and contributed to the eventual defeat of the Nazis. By the end of the D-Day invasion, more than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or wounded.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008698
    VIRIN: 260530-A-XY121-9966
    Filename: DOD_111738783
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CHERBOURG, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Screaming Eagles fly to Normandy ahead of D-Day 82 anniversary, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division
    DDAY82

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