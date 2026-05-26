BROLL: Screaming Eagles fly to Normandy ahead of D-Day 82 anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fly on a C-130J Hercules from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Normandy, France, May 30, 2026, ahead of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.



On June 6, 1944, U.S. forces and Allied partners participated in the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history. The assault led to the liberation of France from Nazi Germany and contributed to the eventual defeat of the Nazis. By the end of the D-Day invasion, more than 9,000 Allied troops were killed or wounded.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)