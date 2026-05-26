U.S. Marines and poolees participate in a physical training event during Sail 250 at Audubon Park, New Orleans, May 30, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service's cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marne Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008697
|VIRIN:
|260530-M-UQ888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738762
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Marines Conduct a Poolee Function at Audubon Park Broll, by Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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