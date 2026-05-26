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    Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Marines Conduct a Poolee Function at Audubon Park Broll

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines and poolees participate in a physical training event during Sail 250 at Audubon Park, New Orleans, May 30, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service's cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marne Corps video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008697
    VIRIN: 260530-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738762
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans: U.S. Marines Conduct a Poolee Function at Audubon Park Broll, by Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines
    USMC
    Sail250
    Sail250NewOrleans
    FWNOLA
    MeetTheFleet

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