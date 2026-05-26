13th MEU Executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 29, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that allows the 13th MEU to integrate its command, air, ground and logistics elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Cruz Martinez)