13th MEU Executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 29, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that allows the 13th MEU to integrate its command, air, ground and logistics elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Cruz Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008692
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-LD316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738695
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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