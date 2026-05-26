12th CAB conducts live fire tables with Polish and British Armed Forces.

U.S. Army AH-64E (Apache) conducts live fire tables with British and Polish Armed Forces near Torun, Poland, May 23, 2026. V Corps and our Allies are fielding a multi-domain strike capability that is unmatched in the European theater through the Polish Apache Initiative and the European High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Initiative. By pairing the world’s most advanced attack aviation platform with synchronized, long-range precision fires, we ensure that our combined forces can locate, target, and destroy threats with absolute precision-delivering the right round at the right time, in the right place. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008691
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-SR153-5745
|Filename:
|DOD_111738659
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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