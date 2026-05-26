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    12th CAB conducts live fire tables with Polish and British Armed Forces.

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    TORUN, POLAND

    05.23.2026

    Video by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army AH-64E (Apache) conducts live fire tables with British and Polish Armed Forces near Torun, Poland, May 23, 2026. V Corps and our Allies are fielding a multi-domain strike capability that is unmatched in the European theater through the Polish Apache Initiative and the European High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Initiative. By pairing the world’s most advanced attack aviation platform with synchronized, long-range precision fires, we ensure that our combined forces can locate, target, and destroy threats with absolute precision-delivering the right round at the right time, in the right place. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008691
    VIRIN: 260523-A-SR153-5745
    Filename: DOD_111738659
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: TORUN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB conducts live fire tables with Polish and British Armed Forces., by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether
    Apache
    366thMPAD26
    PAI4

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