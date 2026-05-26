B-Roll: City of Longare and Caserma Ederle

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B-roll of the city of Longare, home of Caserma Miotto, and b-roll of Caserma Ederle's Lion of Saint Mark and eternal flame monument. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Brian Andries and Sgt. Nolan Thermos)



Part 1: Longare Town & Local Infrastructure



00:00 - 00:06 | Wide Shot | A scenic look across a golden wheat field toward the town of Longare, highlighting a church bell tower and a nearby cellular tower against a hazy sky.



00:06 - 00:12 | Wide Shot | A slightly altered composition of the field and the Longare town skyline, focusing on the prominent church steeple.



00:12 - 00:17 | Wide Shot | Rural homes nestled at the edge of the wheat field, with the distant silhouette of the Italian pre-Alps in the background.



00:17 - 00:23 | Medium Shot | A closer view of the residential houses in Longare, framed by the agricultural field and the mountain range behind them.



00:23 - 00:30 | Close-Up | The architectural detail of Chiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena church tower, featuring a statue of a figure holding a globe standing alongside a domed cupola.



00:30 - 00:35 | Medium Shot | Roman numeral clock face built into the stone facade of Chiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena



00:35 - 00:39 | Medium Shot | The Italian national flag fluttering on a flagpole equipped with a mounted spotlight.



00:39 - 00:44 | Medium Shot | Three classic religious statues standing prominently atop the triangular pediment of Chiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena



00:44 - 00:49 | Wide Shot | The full front facade of Chiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena, featuring its large wooden entrance door, statues, and adjacent clock tower.



00:49 - 00:54 | Wide Low-Angle | low-angle view of the church, framed through blooming pink flowers in the foreground.



00:54 - 01:00 | Wide Low-Angle (Rack Focus) | The camera shifts focus back and forth from the Chiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena to the vibrant pink flowers in the foreground.



01:00 - 01:04 | Wide Low-Angle | A static tracking shot of the church through pink flowers at the bottom of the frame.



01:04 - 01:10 | Close-Up (Rack Focus) | The focus transitions from a single red rose directly to theChiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena in the background.



01:10 - 01:18 | Wide Shot | A clear view of the Chiesa Parrocchiale di Santa Maria Maddalena front through low foliage as local civilian vehicles drive past on the adjacent road.



01:18 - 01:30 | Wide Shot | Looking down a quiet street in Longare with multicolored buildings, where white and silver cars wait at a red traffic light.



01:30 - 01:36 | Medium Shot | A street-level view framed past bright pink hydrangeas, showing a white commercial van driving down the local road.



01:36 - 01:43 | Medium Shot | Two local advertisement billboards posted on a weathered brick wall reading "Scopri la bellezza... Vivi Longare" (Discover the beauty... Live Longare), as local cars pass by.



01:43 - 01:50 | Medium Shot | A clean architectural framing of the upper tier of the church bell tower against a blue sky.



01:50 - 01:56 | Medium Shot | Looking down a calm waterway or canal lined with green trees and grassy banks, captured from a bridge.



01:56 - 02:01 | Wide Shot | A concrete overpass bridge carrying light vehicle traffic spanning across the tree-lined river.



02:01 - 02:08 | Medium Shot | A green highway directional sign listing route options for "Milano - Venezia," "Vicenza," and "Longare" above a guardrail with passing cars.



02:08 - 02:15 | Medium Shot | Looking over a cluster of tiled rooftops, chimneys, and satellite dishes toward the top of a local church dome.



02:15 - 02:22 | Wide Shot | A rising roadway where a white commercial van and several passenger cars drive past a highway sign indicating the route to Vicenza and Longare.



02:22 - 02:27 | Medium Shot | Vibrant pink oleander bushes in full bloom, with a hillside vineyard visible in the soft-focus background.



02:27 - 02:34 | Wide Shot | A large industrial dump truck and other commercial vehicles driving along the elevated highway past route signs.



Part 2: Local Culture (Espresso)



02:34 - 02:47 | Close-Up | A patron's hand reaches into the frame to pick up a black-and-white patterned espresso cup from its saucer, takes a sip, and places it back down.



02:47 - 02:57 | Close-Up | A steaming cup of fresh espresso sits on a reflective table outdoors before a hand lifts it away and replaces it.



02:57 - 03:05 | Close-Up (High Angle) | A high-angle look at the espresso cup as a spoon stirs the dark coffee and crema, then rests on the saucer.



03:05 - 03:11 | Close-Up (High Angle) | The patron finishes the espresso, placing the empty cup back onto the white ceramic saucer.



Part 3: Elevated Overviews of Longare



03:11 - 03:16 | Extreme Wide Shot | A high-altitude overlooks the town of Longare, showcasing residential housing, a green soccer field, and the main church complex.



03:16 - 03:22 | Extreme Wide Shot | A slightly panned panoramic view of Longare, highlighting local infrastructure and agricultural fields blending into the horizon.



03:22 - 03:27 | Extreme Wide Shot | A high-angle view tracking a curved highway road hugging the edge of the town next to wide-open green spaces.



03:27 - 03:32 | Extreme Wide Shot | A final wide, high-angle landscape shot capturing the layout of the Italian municipality under hazy daylight.



Part 4: Caserma Ederle (Vicenza) – Memorial & Unit Insignia



03:32 - 03:50 | Medium Panning Shot | A continuous smooth arc shot around the Fallen Warrior Memorial monument on Caserma Ederle. The front features the inscription "Ai Caduti Per La Patria / Fallen For The Homeland."



03:50 - 03:54 | Medium Shot (Rack Focus) | The camera transitions focus from a U.S. Army soldier’s sleeve—displaying the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade unit patch—to the stone Lion of Saint Mark statue in the background.



03:54 - 03:59 | Close-Up | A detailed shot of the stone Lion of Saint Mark monument on Caserma Ederle, holding a upright dagger.



03:59 - 04:01 | Close-Up | A tight shot focusing on the word "PAX" (Peace) carved into the stone book beneath the lion's paw.



04:01 - 04:09 | Close-Up | A panning shot over the bronze lettering on the memorial wall, reading: "Southern European Task Force (ABN) Fallen Warrior Memorial," listing names from Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF).



04:09 - 04:13 | Close-Up | An angled close-up view highlighting the engraved names of fallen U.S. service members on the stone memorial.



04:13 - 04:20 | Medium Shot (Rack Focus) | The camera focuses on the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade patch on a soldier's uniform before shifting focus to the SETAF-AF (Southern European Task Force, Africa) stone crest on the ground.



04:20 - 04:25 | Medium Shot | The United States national flag (Old Glory) blowing in the wind against a pale sky.



04:25 - 04:31 | Medium Shot | The eternal flame ceremonial torch burning brightly at the peak of the Fallen Warrior Memorial monument.