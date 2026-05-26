Sail 250 New Orleans: Firework Show

A fireworks show is held over the Mississippi River in celebration of Sail 250 New Orleans, May 30, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Carlina Holland)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 02:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008688
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738473
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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