Sail 250 New Orleans: USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) Reception During Sail 250 New Orleans

Foreign and U.S. service members attend a reception held aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) celebrating Sail 250 New Orleans near the Julia Street Cruise Terminal, May 30, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 00:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008683
|VIRIN:
|260530-M-BV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111738349
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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