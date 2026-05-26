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    On the Range: 240B B-Roll Package

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct M240B machine gun range operations during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Through realistic weapons familiarization and live-fire training, Soldiers strengthen technical proficiency, reinforce warfighting fundamentals and improve overall readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008681
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-QP400-1003
    Filename: DOD_111738347
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Range: 240B B-Roll Package, by SSG Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SendMe
    AnnualTraining
    ReadyNow
    ArmyNationalGuad
    48thIBCT
    48thIBCT2026AT

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