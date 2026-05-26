Soldiers assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct M240B machine gun range operations during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Through realistic weapons familiarization and live-fire training, Soldiers strengthen technical proficiency, reinforce warfighting fundamentals and improve overall readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 00:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008681
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-QP400-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111738347
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, On the Range: 240B B-Roll Package, by SSG Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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