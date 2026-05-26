48th IBCT Annual Training: 1LT Bryan Morton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Bryan Morton, platoon leader assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the importance of M240B machine gun familiarization during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Familiarization with crew-served weapon systems strengthens Soldier confidence, improves weapons proficiency and supports the brigade’s commitment to building ready and capable formations through realistic training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr)