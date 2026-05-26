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    On the Range: Company B, 148th BSB

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct M240B machine gun familiarization during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Training with crew-served weapon systems helps Soldiers build confidence, improve weapons proficiency and strengthen warfighting capabilities through realistic, hands-on repetition. Annual training provides Soldiers opportunities to sharpen critical combat skills while reinforcing unit readiness and preparing formations for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)

    Music used in this video is licensed through an active Artlist.io subscription.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 00:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008679
    VIRIN: 260530-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_111738344
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, On the Range: Company B, 148th BSB, by SSG Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    sendme
    AnnualTraining
    ReadyNow
    ArmyNationalGuad
    48thIBCT
    48thIBCT2026AT

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