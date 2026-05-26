On the Range: Company B, 148th BSB

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008679" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Company B, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct M240B machine gun familiarization during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 30, 2026. Training with crew-served weapon systems helps Soldiers build confidence, improve weapons proficiency and strengthen warfighting capabilities through realistic, hands-on repetition. Annual training provides Soldiers opportunities to sharpen critical combat skills while reinforcing unit readiness and preparing formations for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)



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